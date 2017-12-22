Watch: Liberals Approve of GOP Tax Plan Disguised as Bernie Sanders’ Plan

Satirist Ami Horowitz went to New York City’s West Village, which he deemed “liberal Mecca,” to ask Liberals if they approved of the GOP tax plan disguised as having been proposed by Bernie Sanders.

At first, the interviewees described the GOP’s plan as “ridiculous” and “an excuse for the rich people to get a break on having to pay taxes.

Once Horowitz presented the interviewees the “Bernie Sanders” plan, they were in support.

One woman responded, “It’s all just rational with Bernie. With Trump it’s not.”

Horowitz finally revealed that he had been reading out the GOP tax plan all along and the surprised interviewees said they would be more open to supporting it and doing their research.

(h/t The Blaze)

