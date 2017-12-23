CNN’s Smerconish: Trump ‘Could Become the Most Consequential President in the Modern Era’

Saturday on his weekly CNN show, host Michael Smerconish argued that President Donald Trump could become “the most consequential president” of what he called the modern era.

“If the pace of change continues for the duration of Trump’s presidency, however long that might be, I think he could become the most consequential president in the modern era,” Smerconish stated. “Consequential meaning most important and significant, having the biggest overall impact.”

The “Smerconish” host listed off Trump’s numerous acts thus far in his first year in office, saying Time Magazine “got it wrong” by not naming the president as its Person of the Year 2017 because Trump “absolutely” most affected Americans’ lives “for good or ill.”

