Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Democratic strategist Paul Begala called President Donald Trump an “autocrat.”

Begala said, “He’s an autocrat who is trying to enrich himself in office and he is succeeding. The Republican seems to want to help him in that passing a tax bill that lines Trump’s pockets. Democrats are unwilling to do that.”

