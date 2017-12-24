Bernie Sanders on GOP Tax Bill: ‘It Is a Very Good Thing’ That Middle Class Will Get Tax Cuts

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when asked about the Republican tax plan Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) admitted it was “a very good thing,” the middle class would receive a tax cut.

Host Jake Tapper asked Sanders if it was a “good thing” that “91 percent of middle-income Americans will receive a tax cut.”

Sanders replied, “Yeah, it is a very good thing. And that’s why we should’ve made the tax breaks for the middle class permanent.”

