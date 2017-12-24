Bernie Sanders on GOP Tax Bill: ‘It Is a Very Good Thing’ That Middle Class Will Get Tax Cuts

by Pam Key24 Dec 20170

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when asked about the Republican tax plan Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) admitted it was “a very good thing,” the middle class would receive a tax cut.

Host Jake Tapper asked Sanders if it was a “good thing” that “91 percent of middle-income Americans will receive a tax cut.”

Sanders replied, “Yeah, it is a very good thing. And that’s why we should’ve made the tax breaks for the middle class permanent.”

