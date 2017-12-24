CBS’s Major Garrett: McConnell, Not Trump ‘Singularly Most Responsible’ for GOP Accomplishments

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” network chief White House correspondent Major Garrett said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was “the person singularly most responsible for accomplishments on the domestic side for the Trump agenda.”

Major Garrett said, “If you are going to look at the person singularly most responsible for accomplishments on the domestic side for the Trump agenda it’s not Donald Trump it’s Mitch McConnell. The Senate majority leader who held with the exception of one issue health care, Republicans together on every single aspect of what president tried to accomplish.”

He continued, “Tax cuts were passed because McConnell held his conference together. All of the 12 circuit judges, nominated and confirmed, a record for any first year of any American presidency because Mitch McConnell held his conference together. And he got 49 votes on health care, closer than anyone probably could have under those similar circumstances. So Mitch McConnell put the bow on this year and quite properly so. The president signs but without McConnell, who for very first time this last week the president actually praised on Twitter because it has finally gotten through to him through many people inside and outside the White House saying, ‘Mr. President, forget what Steve Bannon says, you can’t get anything without Mitch McConnell.'”

