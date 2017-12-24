Flake: Trump Rallies Reflect ‘Spasms of a Dying Party’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said the crowds at rallies for President Donald Trump and other Republicans reflect “spasms of a dying party.”

Flake said “When you look at some of the audiences cheering for Republicans, sometimes, you look out there and you say, ‘Those are the spasms of a dying party.'”

He added, “When you look at the lack of diversity, sometimes, and it depends on where you are, obviously, but by and large, we’re appealing to older white men, and there are just a limited number of them, and anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy.”

(h/t The Hill)

