Flake: ‘Ultra-Nationalist,’ ‘Protectionist Kind of Element’ Is ‘Not Good’ for GOP

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said protectionism, tied to former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon, was “not good” for the Republican Party.

When asked about Bannon’s future role in the GOP Flake said, “I hope it is being marginalized. The last thing we need is to push that ultra-nationalist, ethno-nationalist, protectionist kind of element of the party. That’s not good for us.”

He added, “When you look at the lack of diversity, sometimes, and it depends on where you are, obviously, but by and large, we’re appealing to older white men, and there are just a limited number of them, and anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy.”

