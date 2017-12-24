GOP Rep Peter King: If There’s Any Collusion, It’s the FBI, Clinton Campaign, Russia

. @RepPeteKing : "If there's any collusion issue here, to me it's the @FBI , it's the Clinton campaign, it's the Russians for that matter." #SundayFutures pic.twitter.com/xtaXkBacfL

In an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Peter King (R-NY) suggested that if there was any collusion done in the 2016 presidential election, it was the FBI, the Hillary Clinton campaign and Russia.

“If there’s any collusion issue here, to me, it’s the FBI, it’s the Clinton campaign, it’s the Russians for that matter because it could be very likely that Russians were feeding Steele information to use against Donald Trump and it was fake information,” King said.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent