Jeff Flake Won’t Rule Out Presidential Bid

by Pam Key24 Dec 20170

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” when asked if he is going to run for president in 2020, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said he doesn’t “rule anything out,” but added that it was “not in my plans.”

Flake said, “I do worry, that in the future we’ll be faced with a President Trump running for reelection on one side, drilling down hard on a diminishing base, and on the other side you might have, you know, somebody like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren on the far left of the Democratic Party. That leaves a huge swath of voters in the middle. that are looking for something else.”

