Jeff Flake Won’t Rule Out Presidential Bid

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” when asked if he is going to run for president in 2020, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said he doesn’t “rule anything out,” but added that it was “not in my plans.”

Flake said, “I do worry, that in the future we’ll be faced with a President Trump running for reelection on one side, drilling down hard on a diminishing base, and on the other side you might have, you know, somebody like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren on the far left of the Democratic Party. That leaves a huge swath of voters in the middle. that are looking for something else.”

(h/t The Hill)

