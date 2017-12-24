Kudlow: Tax Bill Will Cut Deficit and ‘Pay for Itself’

Economist and CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow praised the GOP’s tax legislation Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” saying he has “never seen anything” like the response by major corporations to increase wages, bonuses or increasing investments.

“[W]e are on the front end of a major business investment boom. And that boom is going to carry economic growth faster, it’s going to create more jobs, it’s going to create more wages,” Kudlow told host John Catsimatidis.

He added, “The deficit is going to be much lower. This thing is going to pay for itself inside of a couple of years. … This will enhance America’s influence overseas because of our booming economy.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent