. @RichLowry says it’s hard to see how polling improves for the GOP ahead of midterm elections because “this wave that’s building is built fundamentally on a lot of voters finding Donald Trump personally repellent.” https://t.co/0roLNXzYFb #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/DTPbga6UYX

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” National Review editor Rich Lowry said it was hard to see how polling improved for the Republicans ahead of the 2018 midterm elections because of “a lot of voters finding Donald Trump personally repellent.”

Lowry said, “The problem is, I think this wave that’s building is built fundamentally on a lot of voters finding Donald Trump personally repellent. How do you fix that especially when the president has no desire to rein in his own conduct or tweeting?”

