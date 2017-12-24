Santorum: ‘Donald Trump Is Not a Complex Man’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) said President Donald Trump “is not a complex man.”

Tapper said, “The Japanese, for example, have figured out how to deal with President Trump. You compliment him. You flatter him. You work with him behind the scenes. You don’t take a stand against him publicly. There’s something to this.”

Santorum replied, “Yeah, look, Donald Trump is not a complex man. I think that’s fairly certain.”

