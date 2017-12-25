FNC’s Peters: Haley ‘May End up as Our First Female President’ – We Could Have Handled UN Vote A Little Better

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Intelligence Report,” Fox News strategic analyst Lt. Col. Ralph Peters (Ret.) argued that while the United States could have handled the United Nation’s Jerusalem voter better than it did, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley “may end up as our first female president.”

Peters said, “I think Nikki Haley may end up as our first female president. I fully support moving our embassy to Jerusalem, and God knows we can use a tougher line at the UN.”

He added, “I think we could have handled this particular case a little bit better.” Peters argued that the UN vote was an unimportant “tantrum” that the UN does all the time, no threats by the U.S. would make Muslim nations vote with the U.S. and that the threat to cut funding was “ill-advised” and the U.S. won’t follow through on it.

