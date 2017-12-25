Franklin Graham: ‘I’m So Excited That the President Isn’t Afraid to Mention the Name of Jesus Christ’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Rev. Franklin Graham praised President Donald Trump for the use of the word “Christmas” during this year’s holiday season.

He elaborated on the meaning of Christmas with its emphasis on Jesus and tied that to Trump insistence on highlighting Christmas.

“Christmas is really about the birth of Jesus Christ, and that’s what we’re celebrating,” Graham said. “On Christmas we give gifts, but Christmas is about God giving — giving his son Jesus Christ.”

“I’m so excited that the president isn’t afraid to mention the name of Jesus Christ and that he boldly stands for not only Christ but all religious freedom,” he said.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor