NBC’s Chuck Todd: Pelosi, Ryan, McConnell Will Not Be in Leadership Positions By 2019

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd predicted out of the current leaders in Congress, only Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will be in a leadership role in by 2019.

Todd asked his panel if Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will remain in their positions come January 2019 in some form, whether just heads of their conferences.

Todd then said only Schumer would be in leadership in 2019.

He added, “McConnell and Ryan can spike the football.”

