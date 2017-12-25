Terrell Owens Claims He’s Being Blackballed From the NFL Like Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens said he could still play in the NFL at 44-years-old, but he is being blackballed from the league like Colin Kaepernick.

“What’s stopping Colin Kaepernick from being in the league?” Owens said to TMZ Sports. “Owners, general managers, it’s all about an opportunity. Same thing with Colin. You trying to tell me that he can’t play in the league right now?”

He added, “It’s politics. I appreciate the years that I played, but now life goes on.”

