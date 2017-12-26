CNN’s Toobin: Trump ‘Has Succeeded in Politicizing’ Mueller Investigation

Tuesday, on “OutFront,” CNN Senior Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin said President Trump “has succeeded in politicizing” Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Toobin said, “I actually think the president has been more effective than we’re giving him credit for here. If you look at the polls, for better or worse, Republicans now have a much more negative view of Robert Mueller than they did when he was appointed. You know, the president has succeeded in politicizing this investigation, and that means that Mueller is seen, at least by more people than previously, as someone who is sort of part of the political maelstrom in which we live instead of an independent actor. This will serve as an opportunity to attack him if he takes even more direct action against the president. I’m not saying the president was right to do that. But I think we need to acknowledge that there has been a change of perception, at least by the Republican base.”

He added, “The fact that there are people in the Justice Department who have previously expressed political views is nothing new. It’s not disqualifying. But it’s being used here by the president and his allies to create the impression that there is something wrong with this investigation, and that’s false, but a lot of people believe it.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo