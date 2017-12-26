Dem Rep Dingell: I’ll Work With Trump on Infrastructure If He Works With Us on DACA, Obamacare

Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell: We will work with Trump on infrastructure if he works with us https://t.co/lOX12lfgAr

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said she was willing to work with President Donald Trump on infrastructure if he works with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Dingell said, “You know, I’ve been very clear from the beginning that I will work with Donald Trump on anything that helps the working men and women of my district. So yes, I will work with him on infrastructure if he’ll work with us.”

She continued, “First of all we got DACA, He agrees with us on DACA.”

Dingell conceded, “Ok, we don’t agree on health care, but I certainly don’t believe this man wants to see 13 million people suddenly not have access to health care. ”

She added, “This is not a political war of words. We are dealing with real people’s lives with every one of these issues we are talking about.”

