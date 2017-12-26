Dem Rep Espaillat: DREAMers ‘Perhaps the Best Economic Development Program’ for the U.S.

Tuesday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) said recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy “are perhaps, the best economic development program that we have as a nation.”

Espaillat said, “We met with Nancy Pelosi, the congressional Hispanic caucus, and she again stressed her complete support for the DREAMers and DACA. And I am confident that come mid-January, she will stand by us and we will not move one day more unless the plight of these 800,000 young people is addressed.”

He added, “This is an American story. These are young people that want to contribute. They are perhaps, the best economic development program that we have as a nation. Let’s give them a chance to come fully in and really pay taxes, really make sure that they’re part of the American dream and that they resolve their own personal status. I think that our leadership is aware of that and they are committed to it. And I think that we’ll bring that again up January 18th. And I will again vote against it if it’s not included in that piece of legislation.”

(h/t Grabien)

