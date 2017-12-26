Dem Rep Speier: Trump Is ‘Trying to Shut Down’ Other Branches of Gov’t to ‘Become a Tyrant’

Tuesday on MSNBC, when asked about President Donald Trump’s tweets about the FBI, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said Trump was “systematically trying to shut down every possible branch of government but the presidency.”

That she said could lead to him becoming a “tyrant.”

Speier said, “I am concerned that the president of the United States is systematically trying to shut down every possible branch of government but the presidency. So you got him attacking the judiciary, you have him attacking the CIA, you have him attacking the Department of Justice, the FBI. I mean this is the conduct of someone who could become a tyrant if we don’t step in and speak out against him.”

She continued, “I think he is being so un-presidential and he is undermining the very foundation of this country and institutions that we hold so dear and that are protected in the Constitution of the United States.”

