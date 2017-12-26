FS1’s Whitlock: ‘LaVar Ball Is a Stereotype’

Tuesday on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” co-host Jason Whitlock reacted to Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball buying his father, LaVar, a $400,000 Rolls Royce, calling the outspoken basketball father a “stereotype” because he worked his way to money and is now blowing it all on cars, a big house and more.

“LaVar Ball was supposed to be this disruptor. He’s taking on the NCAA, he’s taking on the NBA, he’s taking on Nike and Under Armour and Adidas. He’s going to reconfigure the way everything’s done. LaVar ball is the perfect black father, he’s involved with his kids, blah, blah, blah, blah blah. LaVar Ball is a stereotype — bottom line. That’s all that is. That’s a stereotype. Get some money, blow it on a Rolls Royce, a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, a $5.2 million mansion in Chino Hills. … He’s a stereotype,” said Whitlock.

Fox Sports Radio’s Doug Gottlieb chimed in, predicting the Ball family will go broke.

“I think they’re more likely to go broke than anything else,” Gottlieb stated. “I think instead of being a great rags to riches tale, it’s rags to riches, back to rags tale [that] is the most likely conclusion.”

