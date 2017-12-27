Dem Rep Jeffries: ‘Not One Scintilla of Evidence’ of Bias Guiding Mueller’s Investigation

Wednesday on CNN, while discussing Republican lawmakers’ concern over potential bias in FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said there was “not one scintilla of evidence to suggest that bias has guided this investigation.”

Jeffries said, “All Americans should be deeply troubled by the clear effort to undermine an independent investigation that’s underway by Bob Mueller who prior to him being appointed as a special counsel was universally praised and respected by Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and progressives. He’s a first-rate law enforcement professional.”

He added, “As you pointed out during your previous interview, there is not one scintilla of evidence to suggest that bias has guided this investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere with our election. He’s going to be guided by the facts, apply the law and lead to whatever conclusion is based on what has been presented to him.”

