GOP Rep Gaetz: ‘If Bob Mueller Were Any More Biased, We’d Have to Give Him Credentials for the Mainstream Media’

. @mattgaetz : "If Bob Mueller were any more biased, we'd have to give him credentials for the mainstream media." pic.twitter.com/B8K25ED1Oc

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, criticized the focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Gaetz argued there were reports of the Democratic National Committee and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton seeking out Russian opposition research about her opponent Donald Trump that warranted an investigation. He told fill-in host Ed Henry that Mueller’s efforts were biased and likened it to the “mainstream media.”

“Well here is what we know, the DNC and Hillary Clinton were paying people to go and pay Russians to tell lies about the president,” Gaetz said. “And I guess that the best evidence of collusion against Republicans is that Republicans and Russia were all on the same Internet at the same time. It’s ludicrous. Why are we not investigating the real crimes of the real criminals? Why aren’t we investigating why the DNC’s activities with the Fusion GPS company that was employing Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr? That’s the real collusion, and it’s just outrageous to see this biased Mueller probe continue. I mean, if Bob Mueller were any more biased, we’d have to give him credentials for the mainstream media.”

