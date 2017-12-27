MSNBC’s Melber: There’s a ‘Superficial Appeal to Trumpism’ – Reminds Me of the Joker Saying ‘We Should All Just Be Worse’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” anchor Ari Melber stated that “there is a superficial appeal to Trumpism. Because it reminds me of the Joker in ‘Batman’ when he says, well, you’re only as good as you’re allowed to be and maybe we should all just be worse.”

After fellow MSNBC host Joy Reid said that “there’s a way, Ari, in which Barack Obama is, in a sense — if you think of the presidency as a national avatar — Obama is who we hope we are, and Donald Trump is who we fear we are, right?”

Melber said, “Joy, you make a deeper point — as you so often do — that politics is not only about what we want to do with our resources and our country, right? But it’s really who we want to be. And there is a superficial appeal to Trumpism. Because it reminds me of the Joker in ‘Batman’ when he says, well, you’re only as good as you’re allowed to be and maybe we should all just be worse. And that can be appealing, at least for a moment, until you say, ‘Wait a minute, does everyone want to live in that environment?’ What some would call lowest common denominator?”

