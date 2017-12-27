RNC Chair: ‘We’ve Raised Unprecedented Amounts of Money’ for the 2018 Midterms

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel described fundraising efforts for the RNC as “unprecedented” as her organization gears up for the 2018 midterms.

McDaniel said, “We know historically the party that holds the White House loses seats in the midterms and that’s why the RNC has been on the ground from the beginning of this year. We’re already in 21 states working our field program. We’ve raised unprecedented amounts of money that we’re putting into these states early, building out our program so that we can win in these midterms.”

She continued, “Let’s look at the records of Republicans and this president this first year. Unemployment at a 17-year low, consumer confidence at a record high, you look at the Dow, you look at these tax cuts and what it’s going to mean for the middle class to get more money in their paychecks. We are delivering on promises that we made. We have an accomplishment column that’s very large, and the Democrats have nothing to run on. They’ve done nothing this year, and I just don’t think that’s going to resonate in 2018.”

She added, “Because of our field program, we’re on the ground in unprecedented levels before the midterm election. We are going to make sure voters remember in November that Democrats voted no across the board, no middle-class tax cuts.”

On the president’s base, McDaniel said, “The base of our party is so pleased with the president right now. You look at the judicial appointments. You look at what he has done for veterans. Our military is getting a pay raise for the first time. Our country is safer. Our economy’s doing better. Jobs are coming back. Wages are going up. I just can’t imagine anyone running against a record like this.”

