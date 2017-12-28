Dem Rep Speier: ‘I Don’t Regret’ Repeating Rumor That Trump Would Fire Mueller on December 22

"I don't regret it at all...it's my job as a member of Congress to call out when I see things that are dangerous" - Rep. Jackie Speier stands by statement claiming she heard President Trump was going to fire Robert Mueller on Dec. 22 https://t.co/JEzMkHQn4G pic.twitter.com/33lvC7gmmc

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) stated she doesn’t regret repeating rumors that on December 22, President Trump would fire Special Counsel Bob Mueller.

Speier said, “I first identified it as rumor.”

She continued, “I think it’s very important to tamp down any kind of activity that may be going on behind the scenes, and if it has a prophylactic effect, which may have happened here, then we have done our work. It’s my job as a member of Congress to call out when I see things that are dangerous to our Constitution, dangerous to our country, and our democracy. So, I don’t regret it at all.”

