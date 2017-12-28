ESPN’s Mina Kimes Names National Anthem Protests Her 2017 Sports Story of the Year

ESPN’s Mina Kimes declared the NFL’s National Anthem protests “undeniably” her 2017 sports story of the year.

Kimes reasoned on “First Take” Thursday that the protests, started by Colin Kaepernick in 2016, are so polarizing that even President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on them.

“I’ll tell you why it’s the biggest story: because right here as I talk about it, my Twitter mentions are going to be piling up with people who are angry that I am talking about it because this has become a tremendously polarizing and significant story — so much so that the president of the United States of America jumped into the fray. You just can’t dispute the fact this was not the biggest sports story of the year, it was honestly one of the biggest stories of the year across the country,” said Kimes.

