Marie Harf: Strategy That Led to Defeat of ISIS Was Laid Out During Obama Administration

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” former Obama State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said the “strategy” that led ISIS’s defeat was “laid out during the Obama administration by military commanders.”

She added, “President Trump has loosened the rules of engagement. He has allowed the military to use more bombs for example and so I think that has helped. But for me, the bigger question is what is the strategy going forward? There are tens of thousands of ISIS fighters who once they lose this territory in Syria and Iraq are going to go back to Europe they are going to go online they are going to radicalize people like we have seen try to commit terrorist attacks here in the U.S. So in terms of the fight against ISIS this is a good step, but the fight is going to continue in a different and almost more dangerous way.”

