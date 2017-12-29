Dem Rep Engel: I Believe ‘There Probably Has Been a Great Deal of Collusion’ Between Russia and Trump

"I and others believe that there probably has been a great deal of collusion. That's why the President is always sort of toning it down or putting it down," says Rep. Eliot Engel https://t.co/vKCzjXot1f

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Eliot Engel (D-NY) said that he and other people believe that there was probably “a great deal of collusion” between the Trump camp and Russia.

Engel stated, “Well, we know that, first of all, that Russia interfered with our last election. What we don’t know is what kind of collusion there was with the Trump administration. And I and others believe that there probably has been a great deal of collusion. It’s why the president is always sort of toning it down or putting it down.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett