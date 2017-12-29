Turley: Clinton Staff ‘Got an Enormous Amount of Deference’ – Nothing Wrong with Congress Looking Into That

Jonathan Turley on classified documents on Anthony Weiner's laptop: "I also think it's strange for Democrats to say, 'oh don't investigate this, the election is over' except of course for the Trump election." https://t.co/WdVZKLEcIS pic.twitter.com/AKcED66fCM

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley argued that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should be allowed to finish the job, but that it’s strange for Democrats to object to investigations into the Clinton camp by saying the election is over while demanding the Trump election face investigation. He also stated that while there probably weren’t any crimes, the Clinton staff “got an enormous amount of deference.”

Turley said that while he didn’t think Mueller was a good choice to be a special counsel, Mueller shouldn’t step aside and will do “a fair job” and “get it right.”

He added that there are appropriate criticisms of Mueller for who he hired for his team.

Later on, the subject turned to the classified documents on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Turley stated, “You know, just as I’ve said people should let Mueller finish his work, I also think it’s strange for Democrats to say, ‘Oh, don’t investigate this. The election is over. Except, of course, for the Trump election.’ And so, I don’t get why people are bothered by Congress exercising oversight authority to look into this. I can tell you as a criminal defense attorney, the Clinton staff got an enormous amount of deference. … Now, in the end, was there a crime? Probably not.”

