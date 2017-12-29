WaPo’s Tumulty: ‘Every Fifth Grader Could Tell You That Climate Change Refers to Unpredictable Weather Patterns’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Washington Post National Political Correspondent Karen Tumulty reacted to President Trump’s tweet about global warming by stating the president is poking his critics and “every fifth grader could tell you that climate change refers to unpredictable weather patterns.”

Tumulty said, “I think what we think — what we’ve come to understand is he’s not going to stop doing it and that these tweets are not going to settle down into something that resembles sort of a more normal style of presidential communication. And I think that this — these tweets today certainly fit right into that. I mean, every fifth grader could tell you that climate change refers to unpredictable weather patterns. We’re coming out of a year when Houston and Puerto Rico were under water, California was on fire. You’ve got to assume that he is essentially just kind of poking a stick at his critics.”

(h/t Grabien)

