Brooks: Media Made Itself Vulnerable to Distrust by Republicans ‘By Not Hiring Republicans’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that the media is partially to blame for Republicans losing faith in the press because the media didn’t hire Republicans and the media has “become an Ivy League profession for people with progressive political views.”

While talking about lack of trust in institutions, including the press, Brooks said, “Well, you know, this is partly a media problem. We made ourselves vulnerable to this loss of faith among Republicans by not hiring Republicans. This used to be a working-class profession in which people in both parties — it has increasingly become an Ivy League profession for people with progressive political views. And if you do that, after a [period] of time, you’re just going to lose touch with part of the country and they’re going to lose touch with you.”

