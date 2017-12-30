Huckabee: Without Prosecution Against Abedin, ‘We’re All Going to Lose Patience’ With Sessions

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R) argued that without a prosecution against Huma Abedin, “we’re all going to lose patience with the attorney general.”

Huckabee said that if Huma Abedin is not prosecuted, “I think we’re all going to lose patience with the attorney general. I love Jeff Sessions. I think he’s a great guy. But he’s got to do the job that he’s there to do, and that’s to universally enforce the law. And when I say universally, without regard to who a person is, if they’re the highest person in the land, or if they are the lowest person in the land.”

Huckabee also cited Lois Lerner, Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page as people who should be held accountable.

