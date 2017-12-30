MoveOn Spox: ‘Donald Trump Doesn’t Really Care About the Country or People’

In a Saturday MSNBC “AM Joy” appearance, MoveOn.org senior adviser and national spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that President Donald Trump does not “care about the country or people” and is only looking out for himself.

“I think Donald Trump doesn’t really care about the country or people,” said Jean-Pierre. “He only cares about himself. All he sees are wins or loses for him.”

“[W]hat we saw this year, really, was about how is he going to undo everything that Obama did during his presidency, the historic presidency that he did? And that’s all it is for him and I think they’re going to have a difficult time next year, Republicans, because not only do they have a very historically unpopular president, they have this bill, this GOP tax plan that they passed that was also historically unpopular. So now they have to sell that next year while the midterm is going on. And it’s going to be incredibly difficult messaging to move forward with,” she added.

