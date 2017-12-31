Carl Bernstein: Feinstein Was ‘Ahead of Her Skis’ Claiming Trump Obstructed Justice

by Pam Key31 Dec 20170

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” veteran journalist Carl Bernstein said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was “ahead of her skis” claiming an FBI special counsel Robert Mueller was putting together an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump.

Bernstein said, “He believes it’s a witch hunt. There’s no question he believes it’s a witch hunt. And I think Dianne Feinstein, the senator, is ahead of her skis on this and is not quite well-placed in her assessment of where this investigation is. Lying by the president of the United States, though this president does it almost reflectively, is not necessarily a crime. Lying to the press, which he does day in out, is bad for the country. It’s indicative of the way he governs. We have never seen anything quite like a president who lies so routinely as this one. But it’s not necessarily a crime.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.