Carl Bernstein: Feinstein Was ‘Ahead of Her Skis’ Claiming Trump Obstructed Justice

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” veteran journalist Carl Bernstein said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was “ahead of her skis” claiming an FBI special counsel Robert Mueller was putting together an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump.

Bernstein said, “He believes it’s a witch hunt. There’s no question he believes it’s a witch hunt. And I think Dianne Feinstein, the senator, is ahead of her skis on this and is not quite well-placed in her assessment of where this investigation is. Lying by the president of the United States, though this president does it almost reflectively, is not necessarily a crime. Lying to the press, which he does day in out, is bad for the country. It’s indicative of the way he governs. We have never seen anything quite like a president who lies so routinely as this one. But it’s not necessarily a crime.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN