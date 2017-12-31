CNN’s Brooke Baldwin to Don Lemon: ‘My Balls Are Bigger Than Your Balls’

In September, “Outkick the Coverage” founder Clay Travis said live on CNN that the First Amendment and boobs had never let him down in life, causing anchor Brooke Baldwin to cut the interview short.

Baldwin later tweeted to men that such language “is never okay.”

That was… I just… it was one of those thought bubbles "did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!" Note to men — that is never okay. #smh — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 15, 2017

Sunday during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, Baldwin touted her balls as being bigger than fellow anchor Don Lemon’s.

“By the way,” Baldwin said to a drunk Lemon who was tossing beads in New Orleans, “my balls are bigger than your balls.”

“Probably,” Lemon responded.

Travis caught wind of the exchange on CNN, demanding an apology on behalf of all men from Baldwin for talking about male genitalia on live television.

I DEMAND A PUBLIC APOLOGY ON BEHALF OF ALL MEN FROM @BrookeBCNN! HOW DARE SHE TALK ABOUT B-A-L-L-S on live TV?! https://t.co/z7IwjMQt5n — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2018

