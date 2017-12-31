Dem Rep Cohen: ‘Trump Is the Most Despicable Human Being to Ever Reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave’

Sunday on MSNBC while defending his tweet about President Donald Trump, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said Trump was the “most despicable human being to ever reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

He golfs when he could be reading or be in church or be with his family. Never see him with Barron. You’d think he’d be golfing with Dad occasionally but narcissists only engage in activities where they are the show. No movies, sports viewing either just Fox! He will start a war! https://t.co/RFuJksiQyk — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) December 31, 2017

He continued, “A narcissistic sociopath doesn’t change. It endangers the country and war like wag the dog is something he could get into to improve the ratings for the ’18 elections where they are in desperate shape. They’ll do anything to improve ratings.”

He added, “I think you have to show, and I hope I can show, what type of person he is. He’s never with his son. I think one of his ex-wives wrote he never was with his children until they were adults. This is an unusual human being. Barron looks like a nice kid, but he spends no quality time at all with his father. He claims he has the Christian evangelical support which is amazing because he doesn’t go to church.”

