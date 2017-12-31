Fmr Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mullen: We Are ‘Closer’ to Nuclear War with North Korean Than Ever Before

31 Dec 2017

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,”  former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen said the United States was “closer” to a nuclear war with North Korea than “we’ve ever been.”

Mullen said, “We’re actually closer, in my view, to a nuclear war with North Korea and in that region than we’ve ever been.”

He added, “I don’t see the opportunities how to solve this diplomatically at this particular point.”

