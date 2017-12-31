Fmr Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mullen: We Are ‘Closer’ to Nuclear War with North Korean Than Ever Before

Former Joint Chiefs chair Adm. Mike Mullen to @MarthaRaddatz : "We're actually closer, in my view, to a nuclear war with North Korea and in that region than we've ever been." https://t.co/WeoNCuUTfq pic.twitter.com/LbFwgHvNsI

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen said the United States was “closer” to a nuclear war with North Korea than “we’ve ever been.”

Mullen said, “We’re actually closer, in my view, to a nuclear war with North Korea and in that region than we’ve ever been.”

He added, “I don’t see the opportunities how to solve this diplomatically at this particular point.”

