GOP Rep DeSantis: If There Was Any Trump-Russia Collusion, It Would Have Leaked Months Ago

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said if FBI special counsel Robert Mueller had evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russian it would have been leaked months ago.

DeSantis said, “If there was any evidence of collusion, that would’ve been leaked months and months ago. You can bet your bottom dollar on that.”

He added, “But it’s very very frustrating to see a lot of times they will refuse to answer Congress’ questions because they say ‘Well it’s classified, we’re not sure we can do it in this setting.’ But then they leak classified information to the media. So it’s just very, very frustrating process but you’re exactly right. I think there has not been evidence of collusion. And one of the kind of data points that best supports that is I think if there was evidence of that, I think the press would have gotten it by now.”

