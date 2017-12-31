Graham Says 2018 Will Be a Year of ‘Extreme Danger’ — If Trump Admin ‘Blinks, God Help Us’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said 2018 would be a year of “extreme danger” in the United States relations with North Korea and Iran.

Graham said, “He’s told the North Koreans ‘I will deny you the capability to hit America with a nuclear-tip missile.’ If they test another bomb, they’re closer to having that capability. And as last resort ‘I will use more force to stop you.’ Now, Iranians are watching us in North Korea. North Korea is watching us in Iran. 2018 will be a year of opportunity and extreme danger. The president has drawn a line in North Korea, telling the regime ‘I’ll never let you hit America with a nuclear-tip missile. If I have to, I’ll use military force to stop you.’ Iranians are watching the way he engages with North Korea and vice versa.”

He added, “We’ve got a chance here to deliver some fatal blows to some really bad actors in 2018. But if we blink, God help us all.”

