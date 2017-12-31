NBC’s Welker: Trump Sees Bannon as a ‘Touchstone to His Base’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” network White House correspondent Kristen Welker said President Donald Trump saw former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon as a “touchstone to his base.”

Welker said, “Who did President Trump speak to after the Roy Moore loss? He spoke to Steve Bannon that week. And so, he still sees him as a touchstone to his base. And to your point, does Bannon take a look at that race and say ‘Hey, it was the candidate?’ No, he says ‘We just need to work harder. We’re now emboldened, energized, we know what we need to do in the next race.'”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN