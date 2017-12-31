Scaramucci: Trump Has ‘a Good Relationship’ With Steve, Bannon Has Been a ‘Force for Good’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said President Donald Trump had a “good relationship” with former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon.

Partial transcript as follows:

BASH: Speaking of 2018, I think it is fair to say you’ve had a strange relationship with Steve Bannon. I’m trying to be nice now. He recently backed Roy Moore for senate in Alabama and is talking about looking ahead to more races where he’s going to try to usurp the incumbents. When Moore was senator, you said it was a good day for America in the sense that Bannon lost. Do you believe that because of that, the president is going to stay away from the candidates that Bannon supports in 2018?

SCARAMUCCI: I can’t speak for the president on that. I know he’s got a good relationship with Steve.

BASH: Are you urging him to ignore Bannon’s advice for now?

SCARAMUCCI: Not at all. I think what we have all found with the president, that he’s got a very strong constitution and personality. You can offer him advice, but he’s going in the direction that he wants to go in, with irrespective of the advice. But specifically as it relates to Steve, I always got on with Steve. I guess there was a situation where he thought it was important for him to diverge with me that’s fine, it is nothing personal for me. Steve and I actually on a lot of the ideological areas are quite similar. I think he’s a great writer and has been by and large a force for good, but there are certain things that he does that I don’t like. And I have no problem speaking out against those. And he’s felt free to speak out against me, and that is fine. At the end of the day, it was a new page, a new year. So I’m looking forward to finding ways to getting along with Steve and finding common interests like we did during the campaign.