Scaramucci: Trump ‘Will Surprise’ in 2018 Midterms ‘By Delivering Very Strong Results Alongside of the Republicans’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said President Donald Trump “will surprise here by delivering very strong results” in the upcoming midterm elections.

Scaramucci said, “Listen, I think the president feels great. I talked to him last Monday. And he’s very happy with what happened as it related to the tax reform, a bill that was put in place recently. And so I think 2018 will be a big year, a big year for the Republicans, and because we both know that the midterm elections for a first-term president always go to the other side. I think the president will surprise here by delivering very strong results alongside of the Republicans in the congressional midterms.”

