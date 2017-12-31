Woodward: Press Has ‘Self-Righteousness and Smugness,’ Is ‘Ridiculing’ to Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward said the press has a “self-righteousness and smugness” when reporting on President Donald Trump

Woodward said, “The tone is a big issue here.”

He continued, “In lots of reporting, particularly on television commentary, there’s kind of a self-righteousness and smugness in people kind of ridiculing the president. When we reported on Nixon, it was obviously a very different era, but we did not adopt a tone of ridicule, the tone was what are the facts.”

