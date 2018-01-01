CNN Correspondent: World Thinks That America Does Not Have a ‘Moral Leg to Stand On’

Saturday on CNN after reading a statement from the Iranian government on President Donald Trump’s tweet about the protests in Iran, network correspondent Arwa Damon said “a lot of nations” currently perceive the United States as not having a “moral leg to stand on.”

Damon said, “This coming out from the foreign ministry, not only talking about the fact that they view the government of President Trump as the greatest bearer of ill will towards Iran but going on to say that, ‘The people of Iran give no value or credibility to such opportunistic expressions by the Government or the person, Mr. Trump. American officials, through their conduct have not earned a place from which they can express masked sentiments as sympathies, for the aware of the people of Iran.'”

She continued, “Now this, not just necessarily a rebuke of what the U.S. president tweeted, but also perhaps a reflection of just how frustrated, not just Iran but other countries frankly are, with the United States.”

She added, “A lot of nations and their populations, no matter how they feel about their governments in particular, do perceive the United States as not really having a moral leg to stand on.”

