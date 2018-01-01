De Blasio: New York Will Not Be Dragged Down Into This ‘Heyday of Hatred’

The @NYCMayor says in this "heyday of hatred," New Yorkers "refuse to be dragged down to a place we know is beneath us." #NY1Politics pic.twitter.com/dQkbJlwxrm

Monday at his inauguration ceremony, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said, “In this heyday of hatred, this new dawn of divisiveness, we in our city refuse to be dragged down to a place we know is beneath us.”

De Blasio continued, “We know that the gaudy celebration of discrimination based on faith, or color, or nationality is simply un-American. It is a violation of who we are. We know the overt and gleeful prejudice that is suddenly en vogue spits in the face of all that has made our city great.”

He added, “We will not be passive in the face of regression. We will not ignore or deny the threat. We will confront it head-on. To do anything less would be an affront to our very identity as New Yorkers.”

