Michelle Malkin on What She Wants to See in 2018: ‘The Wall, the Wall, the Wall’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” political commentator Michelle Malkin said President Donald Trump needed to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

When asked what she wants the Trump administration to accomplish in 2018, Malkin said, “The wall, the wall, the wall.”

She continued, “In Congress, guys, now we’ve got this clamor from both parties for a so-called DACA fix. I am one of those unrepentant children of legal immigrants to this country who absolutely support everything this president is doing to put immigration enforcement and border security first, period.

She added, “You know, we have this clamor now for multi-billion dollar infrastructure deal. Right now, President Trump, until the end of his first term has one infrastructure priority – the wall, the wall, the wall.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN