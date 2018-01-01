Woman Tricks CNN with Fake Marriage Proposal, Yells ‘I Love Boobs’ at Brooke Baldwin

by Trent Baker1 Jan 2018

“Outkick the Coverage” founder Clay Travis offered a female follower Sunday $20,000 to yell “I love boobs” at CNN’s Brooke Baldwin as she was in New Orleans with Don Lemon for the New Year celebration.

In September, Baldwin cut an interview with Travis short when he told her that two things in life had never let him down: the First Amendment and boobs.

A couple came through for Travis Sunday night, faking a marriage proposal to get on camera.

The couple, already married, executed the fake proposal and the girl grabbed the microphone and shouted, “I love boobs! B-double o-b-s!”

Travis went on to note that CNN put the marriage proposal up on their site, cementing them as “legit fake news.

Earlier in the New Orleans New Year coverage, Baldwin told Lemon that her balls were bigger than his.

