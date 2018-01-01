Woman Tricks CNN with Fake Marriage Proposal, Yells ‘I Love Boobs’ at Brooke Baldwin

“Outkick the Coverage” founder Clay Travis offered a female follower Sunday $20,000 to yell “I love boobs” at CNN’s Brooke Baldwin as she was in New Orleans with Don Lemon for the New Year celebration.

Okay, @outkick new year’s eve challenge for Bama, Clemson or others on Bourbon Street in NOLA. Boobs Baldwin and Don Lemon are interviewing random people in the bar there. Get on air and say you love boobs and I will give you $10k. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2018

FYI, for those of you going after the $10k. CNN is at the Spotted Cat in NOLA. If an @outkick girl gets on saying it to Boobs Baldwin, I’ll go $20k. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2018

In September, Baldwin cut an interview with Travis short when he told her that two things in life had never let him down: the First Amendment and boobs.

A couple came through for Travis Sunday night, faking a marriage proposal to get on camera.

The couple, already married, executed the fake proposal and the girl grabbed the microphone and shouted, “I love boobs! B-double o-b-s!”

Travis went on to note that CNN put the marriage proposal up on their site, cementing them as “legit fake news.

This won’t surprise y’all, but @cnn is so dumb (or dishonest) that they’re treating the @outkick marriage proposal boobs trolling as real news. Legit fake news. pic.twitter.com/7Zhp7PJz2p — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2018

Earlier in the New Orleans New Year coverage, Baldwin told Lemon that her balls were bigger than his.

