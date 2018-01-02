Rand Paul Decries Funding for Pakistan — They ‘Incarcerate Christians,’ ‘Burn Our Flag’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) referenced President Donald Trump’s recent tweet threatening Pakistan’s foreign aid and said the United States should not give foreign aid to countries who are our adversaries and deny human rights.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Paul said, “I think most Americans would support the president on this. Why don’t like to see our money going to countries that burn our flag? In Pakistan, they incarcerate Christians. There a Christian Asia Bibi that’s been on death row for five years. They put a Dr. Shakil Afridi in jail for 33 years. He’s the guy that helps us get bin Laden. They looked the other way that bin Laden was there over a decade. Yeah, Americans agree with the president. We ought to quit sending good money after bad. And what I discussed with the president, I have an idea for using some of that money at home. We have bridges, roads that need repair. Keep that money at home and put it to rebuilding our infrastructure here at home.”

He added, “Yeah, at the very least, if you give people money, they ought to be your friend and they ought to be your ally. There’s some question whether Pakistani intelligence cooperates with the network that kills our soldiers across the border in Afghanistan. So yes there should be conditions to it. We shouldn’t give money to countries that have mass protests burning our flag and put Christians in jail for gossip. Basically, someone said this woman said something bad about Islam. She denies it. She happens to be a Christian. Her name is Asia Bibi. They’ve had her in jail now for eight years. There’s no reason in the world we should give them one penny when they put Christians in jail or put people in jail that helped to get us bin Laden. That shows to me to—makes me think that they don’t care about being our ally.

