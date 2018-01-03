Behar: Trump Needs to Be ‘Hospitalized’ — ‘He’ll Blow the Whole World Up So His Stupid Sons Don’t Have to Go to Jail’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s tweet about nuclear buttons and North Korea, co-host Joy Behar said Trump was worried about FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and therefore he would “blow the whole world up so his stupid sons don’t have to go to jail.”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Joy Behar said, “Trump needs to be medicated and hospitalized at this point, or he is just going to kill all of us. You know, my feeling is probably they’re getting closer to him in the Mueller investigation, and that’s what this is about, a lot of it. He’ll blow the whole world up so his stupid sons don’t have to go to jail.”

Sunny Hostin said, “I keep on wondering is there some sort of theory here, some sort of strategy he’s using. If truly he’s playing a game of chicken with a dictator in North Korea, we really are in trouble. People are talking about the 25th Amendment saying he’s not mentally fit to be the president. If you’re doing this, is there a mental fitness problem? We all know the ramifications of nuclear war.”

Meghan McCain asked, “Do you want him impeached right this second?”

Behar answered, “I want him out of office immediately. I do. No matter how they do it. I don’t know how they’ll do it — maybe the 25th Amendment.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN